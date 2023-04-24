Franklin County Auditor | A mixed-use building at 1 E. Campus View Blvd. near Worthington has been acquired.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Central Ohio’s largest property managers and CRE brokerages has purchased a mixed-use building near Worthington for $3.1 million.

Columbus-based Alterra Real Estate Advisors recently acquired the property at 1 E. Campus View Blvd. The building has a Columbus address, but is located just outside the northern border of Worthington near I-270 and U.S. Route 23.

The three-story, mixed-use building measures nearly 62,000 square feet and sits on 3.7 acres, according to Franklin County property records. It was constructed in 1986, and the lobby and common areas were recently renovated, according to a listing on Alterra’s website.

