Aligned Data Centers, which recently broke into the Ohio market with a $202 million project in Sandusky, appears to be targeting Pataskala for its second development in the Buckeye State.

The Plano, Texas-based data center company paid $13.9 million for three parcels of vacant land at 6770 Mink St., according to Licking County property records. The land, which measures 89.4 acres, was sold by Shaffer Family Investments LLC in a transaction recorded last month by the Licking County Auditor.

Aligned offers co-location and build-to-scale data centers for cloud, enterprise and managed service providers, according to its website. The company has more than 60 data centers under management or in development. It currently operates more than 23 campuses in 17-plus markets, including Chicago, Salt Lake City, Dallas and Phoenix. Aligned also has an international presence in the countries of Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Brazil.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.