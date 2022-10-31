NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — That Bath & Body Works candle sitting in the living room or kitchen might seem like a simple creation, but don’t tell that to Brad Colclasure.

“We’re not talking about crayons and string here,” said the chief commercial officer of Alene Candles in New Albany. “This is science.”

It’s also big business.

Bath & Body Works has grown to nearly $8 billion in annual sales and home fragrance is the largest piece of that at about 40%. Candles are a large component of that and when customers buy Bath & Body Works or White Barn candles, those products are coming from Alene.

It’s been a busy and fruitful relationship.

