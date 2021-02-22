Aldi pursuing plans for Clintonville store

Aldi is planning a Clintonville store.

The discount supermarket chain, with its U.S. headquarters in Batavia, Illinois, and its corporate offices in Germany, is seeking to put a shop at 5455 N. High St. Variances to allow that project to move forward will go before the Clintonville Area Commission Wednesday night.

That building most recently was the American Stroke Association. The property is owned by the American Heart Association Central Ohio Heart Chapter, though documents filed with the city list Aldi as the owner.

Aldi declined to talk about its plans for the site.

“At this time, we do not have any information to share about a potential Aldi store opening in Columbus, Ohio,” Aldi Springfield Division Vice President Sarah Brown said in a statement. “As soon as there are any updates to share regarding Aldi stores in the Columbus area, we will reach out.”

The application shows nine variance requests including asks for a larger wall sign on the building, and changes to multiple setbacks on the site.

Aldi has 20 stores in the Central Ohio market. According to trade publication Chain Store Guide it holds a 2.4% local market share.

The chain has thoroughly dotted the suburbs outside of Interstate 270 though its recent focus seems to be moving inward. In addition to its Clintonville plans, the company also is coming to Upper Arlington.

Aldi is taking over the former Barnes & Noble at 3280 Tremont Ave. just north of the Kingsdale Shopping Center. It plans to open an 18,000-square-foot store at that location, which was approved last fall.

Aldi’s Central Ohio focus hasn’t just been on new stores, but also new jobs. The company late last year received a six-year, 1.191% tax credit valued at $100,000 from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority to expand its Dublin real estate offices at 5115 Parkcenter Ave.

The company said it would retain 45 jobs with an estimated $3.97 million in payroll while adding 30 new jobs with $1.51 million in additional payroll. Aldi opened its national real estate services office in Dublin four years ago. That office is responsible for the company’s domestic real estate strategy in both the existing footprint and in new markets.

