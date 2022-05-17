COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Aldi is in the midst of another busy year of Central Ohio development.

The grocery chain has been active in the market in recent years with new stores and remodels, not to mention an expansion of its U.S. real estate office, which is in Dublin.

This week it opened its newest local store at 2398 Stringtown Road in Grove City. That unit is a relocation from 4041 Gantz Road a short drive away, which closed May 9. The new store sports Aldi’s latest design and array of produce and groceries.

But it’s not the only work the business is doing in Central Ohio.

Construction is underway on a Clintonville store at 5455 N. High St. According to Franklin County property records, the company also has purchased 2.5 acres on Johnstown Road in New Albany, where it plans to open a store this year as well.

