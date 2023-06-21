A federal judge in Columbus ordered detaining Root Insurance Co.’s former marketing chief until he complies with her order to turn over personal and business financial records to a court-appointed receiver.

U.S. Marshals led Brinson “B.C.” Silver out of the courtroom in handcuffs on Tuesday, after which the judge told receivers and attorneys she would release him as soon as he provides requested records.

The court also could release him, according to a written order, if satisfied that he has asserted his Constitutional right against self-incrimination. The next hearing is in a week.

