A startup taming AI language models to build virtual personal assistants that automate tasks on software platforms has moved to Columbus following an investment by Drive Capital LLC.

Layer has raised a cumulative $3 million since its founding this year in New York City. Columbus-based Drive is the most recent and lead investor in the seed round. Other participants include Rough Draft, Resolute Ventures, Alumni Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners and individual angel investors.

The proceeds will go toward hiring engineers and rolling out a self-service model next year – a key shift to enable faster growth without hours of customer service, co-founder and CEO Jonah Katz said.

