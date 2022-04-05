COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An expanding restaurant brand that hasn’t yet opened its first Central Ohio unit already has its second local restaurant lined up.

Agave & Rye Monday said it expects to open at 479 N. High St., near the North Market and the Short North, in early May.

The space previously was home to the Japanese Steak House.

The taco chain, which was founded just outside of Cincinnati in Covington, Kentucky, in 2018 by Yavonne Sarber and Wade Sarber, already is working on a Grandview location at 1295 Grandview Ave., which for decades was the Spagio restaurant.

That site is expected to open in May as well.

