After a rough 2020, downtown advocates say the core can bounce back

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Downtown Columbus faces a hazy 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

But a panel of downtown advocates are hopeful about what the future holds.

Marc Conte, acting director of the Capital Crossroads and Discovery District Special Improvement Districts, discussed the state of the city core at Columbus Metropolitan Club Wednesday with several downtown business leaders. Downtown remains quiet as most major employers remain in work-from-home mode and Covid-19 cancels many gatherings and events.

CBRE says downtown’s office vacancy is up 5% from 2019 to 19% – driven in part by a rush to sublease space amid the pandemic and in part because another 500,000 square feet of office space opened downtown.

Meanwhile, research from Vogt Strategic Insights show downtown apartment occupancy is down to 86% as people didn’t fill the 1,200 newly opened units as quickly as in normal times. Another 1,000 units will open this year, adding more supply to the market amid questions about demand.

Many downtown amenities have been closed or reduced during the pandemic, and property damage and violence during the summer’s protests and demonstrations have led some to rethink urban living, Conte said.

Conte and other speakers were concerned that the summer’s civil unrest projected an image of an unsafe city center, one they said was inaccurate.

Meanwhile, a separate report out this week by Colliers found searches for office space in the central business district have declined 14% in the past 24 months, while new office space in Dublin, Easton and near Polaris has seen surging activity.

The city center is competing with lots of new development and housing in the suburbs. If people don’t come back, harm to businesses in the core could be long-lasting, Conte warned.

“Covid is a bump in the road, and not a monumental shift,” Conte said. “But if downtown is ignored, that’s not a guarantee.”

Optimism remains, however. The SID found the downtown population grew to 9,855 residents last year, falling short of an expected 10,000. But it projects a quick surge in population in 2022 and 2023, in part as over 4,000 new apartments come online in the next three years.

While we wait to see how long it might take for workers to return to their downtown offices, keeping downtown’s businesses alive in continued uncertainty is important, the panel said.

Brad DeHays, founder of Connect Realty, said his workers felt safe downtown, including during the protests and even as several of his buildings were damaged. He called on more downtown property owners to take down plywood that has protected their windows and doors for many months.

Bob Szuter, co-founder of of Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, said the on-street dining program introduced to let restaurants expand patios amid pandemic restrictions was a helpful “injection of energy” for downtown eateries hurt by weak lunch sales. Szuter said he’d like to see the program continue post-Covid, especially during the summer months when downtown often draws fewer people.

“(It’s) a great look for the city,” Szuter said.

“It’s the energy, we need that back. We need people to be excited about it,” Szuter said. “Downtown is so critical to the success of the region. … Make sure it’s a priority.”

