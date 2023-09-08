The Aetna-anchored office building at 7400 W. Campus Road in New Albany has been sold. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Auditor)

NEW ALBANY (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New Albany office building anchored by Aetna insurance has been sold and a broker who was part of the deal says the new owner is planning “substantial improvements” to the property.

Located at 7400 W. Campus Road, the more than 200,000-square-foot building sits on 22 acres. It was built for Aetna in 1998. The company originally occupied the entire building, but Colliers broker Dan Dunsmoor said it is now home to multiple tenants, including Kiewit Power Engineers and Ameriprise Financial.

An Aetna spokesperson said the company plans to remain a tenant in the building, which Dunsmoor said was purchased for $7.9 million by New Albany Business Park LLC. It was sold by New Albany Portfolio LLC, a Kirco holding.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.