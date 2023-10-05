The newest addition to Old North Columbus wants to win over customers with food, drinks and music.

Adelaide’s Gin Joint will open Monday at 2333 N. High St.

Co-owner Rodrick Pauley said it’s a “modern, prohibition-inspired” space where customers will be able to enjoy not just good food and drinks, but also jazz.

Pauley, a classically trained trumpet player who went to college on a music scholarship, said music has been important both to him and his stepson. When he and his wife and business partner Laura Justice began conceiving a venture, music needed to be at the heart of it.

