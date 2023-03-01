City of Delaware | An aerial map of Terra Alta section eight — a new housing development located in southern Delaware.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — More homes could be coming to a large residential development in Delaware.

Terra Alta LLC, which is tied to Westerville custom homebuilder Romanelli & Hughes, is proposing 86 single-family lots at the Terra Alta development in southern Delaware. The homes would be constructed on just over 35 acres off Standsted Drive, Grassington Crossing, Broad Furrows Avenue and Littondale Drive, according to city documents.

The homes would be located in section eight of the Terra Alta development, which measures a total of 473 acres. In all, 870 units of various types have been proposed at Terra Alta.

