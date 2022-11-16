MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The last second-generation Acura NSX drives out of its Marysville production facility Wednesday.

The locally-built supercar arrived with great fanfare in 2016 in the 200,000-square-foot facility of its own, dubbed the Performance Manufacturing Center, which recruited Honda Motor Co.’s (NYSE:HMC) elite to largely hand-build the specialty vehicles to the exact specs of its buyers.

“I can’t imagine not having this car these past seven years to lead the way,” said Jon Ikeda, vice president and Acura Brand Officer. “We feel good about our past seven years and where the brand sits now.”

The NSX was a halo that gave performance and style credibility to the luxury brand. And it was an innovation lab, a way to test new innovation and technology.

