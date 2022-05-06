COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Acura Integra is back — and it’s being built in the U.S. for the first time.

The sport compact was one of the first Acura models sold in the U.S., making its debut here way back in 1985. Production and sale of the Integra, however, ceased in 2001.

The first new Integras in more than twenty years rolled off the line at Honda Motor Co.’s Marysville Auto Plant Thursday. It’s also the first time the vehicle has been built in the U.S. Previous versions were imported from Japan.

These first cars will be in dealerships in by June.

