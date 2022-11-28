One of Central Ohio’s most recognized wine experts is taking the reins at a well-regarded local bar and shop.

Accent Wine co-owner Gregory Stokes, whose experience in Columbus includes serving as sommelier and general manager of Veritas and beverage director at Lindey’s, has acquired The Bottle Shop at 237 King Ave.

“I have a great deal of respect for what The Bottle Shop is — one of the best wine and cocktail spots in the city,” Stokes said. “This was a no-brainer to me.”

