NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is making it easier for customers to get their clothing.

The New Albany-based retailer announced new partnerships that expand its reach to approximately 12,000 locations nationwide.

While customers can have orders shipped to their home or to the closest Abercrombie & Fitch or Hollister store, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) now will ship to new partner locations including FedEx, Office Depot and Walgreens.

