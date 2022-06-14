COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is back on the path to $5 billion.

The New Albany-based retailer set that goal back in 2018. Sales dipped soon after amid the start of Covid-19 pandemic, as they did for many retailers, but rebounded last year as the company hit its best sales mark in five years.

Tuesday the company said it expects to continue that growth and again expects to be a $5 billion business at some point in the future.

The short-term goal, as shared with investors Tuesday, is annual sales of between $4.1 billion and $4.3 billion by 2025 and an operating margin at or above 8%.

