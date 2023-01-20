COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Abercrombie & Fitch is cutting 63 jobs.

The New Albany-based retailer Friday filed a notice about the action with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The positions are at the company’s home office. The filing did not disclose what positions are being eliminated.

Abercrombie has not yet commented on the decision. This is the second job cut notification the company has filed with the state this month. It also reported the elimination of 11 jobs in Cincinnati earlier in January.

