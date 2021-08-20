Abercrombie and The Knot launch a wedding collection

Photo provided by Abercrombie & Fitch–The Abercrombie x The Knot “Best Dressed Guest” collection features curated and co-designed pieces for wedding guests.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Abercrombie & Fitch is getting into the wedding business.

The New Albany-based retail chain is teaming up with The Knot wedding planning website on a new clothing collection called Best Dressed Guest.

The clothing assortment, which is on sale now, includes dresses, pantsuits, blazers, button-ups, and more.

The retailer worked with the wedding experts at The Knot to design a collection good for rehearsal dinners, ceremonies, receptions, bachelor/bachelorette parties, and other nuptial-related festivities.

The collection features on-trend colors and styles and “wedding-worthy” patterns. Materials used include sweat-wicking fabric to help on those busy dance floors.

“The collection embraces what the return of weddings is all about — joy, love, and an incredibly fun time,” Shelley Brown, senior fashion and beauty editor at The Knot, said in a news release. “Yet it’s also an inclusive collection that was created with comfort in mind and ensures every wedding guest will find something that speaks to them. Inclusivity is woven into the fabric of both The Knot and Abercrombie, which is why this partnership was a natural fit.”

This team-up is the latest in a series of new partnerships and initiatives for the Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister Co. brands.

The retailer also this month partnered with Zappos as its exclusive U.S. e-commerce partner. It launched a new brand, Social Tourist, with social media personalities and influencers Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio. Last month it opened a standalone Gilly Hicks store at Easton Town Center as part of that intimates and loungewear brand’s relaunch.

