COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — An experienced Central Ohio wine retailer is getting back in the business.

Aardvark Wine & Beer is expected to open later this year at 2355 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Linworth. It will take over the space that currently is JT’s Grab & Go.

The new shop will be owned by husband-and-wife Donnie Austin and Megan Cavanaugh. Austin is an experienced wine shop operator. He was the original owner of House Wine in Worthington, which he opened in 2007 after leaving an engineering job at Honda.

Austin has more than a decade in the industry and has been a certified sommelier since 2009.

