COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohio Dominican University soon will launch a data science bachelor’s degree program to help address a workforce shortage in the local insurance industry.

The program, which will begin fall semester, was designed to alleviate fierce competition for data science professionals “due to industry growth as well as an expanding talent gap,” according to a news release from Ohio Dominican.

“There’s no question that the world is becoming more data-driven by the day, and it’s never been more important for organizations of all scopes and sizes to take steps to ensure the appropriate and ethical use of the information it collects and has access to,” said Manuel Martinez, ODU’s vice president for academic affairs.

The new bachelor’s degree joins ODU’s relatively new certificate in data science program, which launched last fall.

ODU spokesman Tom Brockman said the university consulted with “a number of individuals who work primarily in the Central Ohio insurance industry who shared with us a growing need for individuals” with data science skills.

