$70M Front and Fulton mixed-use project in the Brewery District getting ready for tenants

Photo provided by Stage Capital Partners: The Front and Fulton building is getting ready for tenants.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–The historic building at Front and Fulton in the Brewery District is getting ready for tenants.

The redevelopment of the 181-year-old property, now called Front and Fulton, will feature a mix of restaurants, bars, event and office space, 40 apartments, and a new parking structure.

The $70 million development is now pre-leasing, with plans to fully open in the summer of 2023. Colliers International is leasing the project.

The plans originally called for a hotel, but the Covid-19 pandemic had the developers, Stage Capital Partners and McCabe Companies, rethink the project, said Erwin Effler III, president of Stage Capital Partners. Now, the focus is mixed-use, with 150,000 square feet for office space.

“We are excited to revitalize this irreplaceable piece of Columbus. The spaces within the buildings are simply awesome and will be a ‘culture creator’ for office and other users,” Effler said. “With Covid, going back to the office is more important than ever and company culture is more important than ever.”

With the restoration now complete, the project is ready for the next phase of construction, which will consist of work on the “base building” and other tenant improvements, Effler said. Much of the first phase of work has been repairing or replacing the roof and windows and restoring the building’s bricks.

“This is a massive project and an important site,” Effler told Columbus Business First.

The developers got a $5 million historic tax credit to help the project along in 2019.

The Front and Fulton building was once home to the L. Hoster Brewing Company and for decades was the headquarters of Wasserstrom Co. That company moved to Whitehall a few years ago. McCabe bought the land last year for $6.44 million, according to previous Business First reporting.

This project fills in the last major gap in the redevelopment of South Front Street that began years ago, Effler said. The project will offer new dining experiences with a planned taproom, rooftop bar, coffee shop and garden patio, all surrounded by historic architecture, Effler said.

“We are ready to go and excited for what this will bring to the entire Brewery District,” he said. “We think this is going to be the premier spot. We want a lot of fun and a lot of energy. We’re working to attract just the right mix of tenants.”

The planned reconstruction of the adjacent Front Street-I-70/71 ramp and bridge also will provide Front and Fulton with exceptional visibility and access, he said.

“This historic address is being reclaimed and turned into a place unlike any other in our city,” McCabe, principal at McCabe Companies, said in a release. “It will become the ‘meet me at…’ place in downtown Columbus; a prime spot for gathering, working and living.”

Schooley Caldwell Architects, Korda Engineering, Jezerinac Geers, MKSK and American Structurepoint also are working on the project.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.