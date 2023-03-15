COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The 10-story tower proposed for the site previously home to the Garden adult store and the neighboring Stonewall Columbus parking lot has landed a key sign-off.

The project design was approved by the Italian Village Commission on Tuesday in a 4-2 vote.

Garden Park, which would be located at 1174N. High St., is slated to include 60 units, with 20% being dedicated for LGBTQ+ seniors. The developers behind the $25 million project hope to break ground later this year.

