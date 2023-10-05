A former Rickenbacker-area gas station will soon serve as a transportation hub with a gathering space, daycare and food pantry.

Work on the $24.3 million Rickenbacker Area Mobility Center started this week.

Plans for the hub were first announced in February 2022 and COTA bought the land this past spring.

COTA CEO Joanna Pinkerton called the mobility center a “pipe dream,” that has taken many community partners to make happen.

“This is an initiative born out of collective spirit,” she said. “It addresses a wide range of issues in our community.”

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.