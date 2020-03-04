$20M sports park back at Delaware County mega-development

Breaking News
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A crucial part of the $1.5 billion Evans Farm development is going ahead after a delay.

Construction on Jennings Sports Park, a 57-acre, 10-field sports park will begin on the western edge of the expansive Delaware County development. On Monday, Orange Township trustees approved a final zoning amendment for the park.

Construction will begin in June on the sports complex, which will include two youth baseball fields and eight multi-use fields for baseball, soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and football. Jennings Land Development will be the builder.

The park will complement 3,100 housing units and 580,000 square feet of commercial space in the $1.5 billion project, which is now under construction in Orange and Berlin townships. 

