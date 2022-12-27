The Ohio State Buckeyes will play in the Peach Bowl this New Year’s Eve. (Doug Buchanan/CBF)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Win or lose, the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to profit from playing in the Peach Bowl.

The New Year’s Eve game against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta will bring in scholarship funds, national exposure and Big Ten revenue.

Columbus Business First asked Gary Stokan, the bowl game’s CEO, to talk about what Ohio State can expect.

He touted the Peach Bowl’s giving track record, which this year will include $100,000 donations to Ohio State and Georgia to endow scholarships.

“We use college football as a means to an end, with the opportunity to give back $60.9 million since 2002 to charities and foundations,” Stokan said

