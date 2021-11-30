COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A $1 million donation to the Greater Columbus Arts Council’s endowment will allow it to double in size and better support local artists across the region.

The American Electric Power Foundation earlier this month announced it would commit $1 million to be paid to the endowment over four years.

The donation “will have a tremendous impact on artists in our community for years to come,” Tom Katzenmeyer, president and CEO of GCAC, said in a statement.

GCAC’s endowment had a balance of about $1 million before AEP’s donation. Grants are made annually off the earnings.

Currently, Katzenmeyer told us that GCAC’s endowment is generating enough revenue to make two $20,000 grants annually to artists. He said he wants to continue to raise money in order to grow the number of awards.

“This is a very unique program,” Katzenmeyer said. “This is going to be a landmark city for artists as we grow this endowment. This grant is really going to help us launch that fundraising effort.”

The first two grant recipients, also announced earlier this month, are Erika Tay Lane and Quianna Simpson.

Lane is a theater director, writer and actor who hopes to create a local festival featuring plays with local theater artists and musicians.

Simpson, a dancer and choreographer, will use her award to study West African dancing at home and abroad.

The $20,000 grants are “focused on providing substantial funds to Columbus-based artists who have been working professionally for at least three years, and are intended to provide a more meaningful investment in moving an artist forward in their career,” according to GCAC.

The endowment, which was established in late 2014, is supported by individual and foundation gifts. No ticket tax revenue or other public dollars support it.

“We believe strongly in supporting the artists working in our community,” AEP CEO Nick Akins said in a statement.

“We’re committed to recognizing the contributions of artists to our community and bolstering the retention and attraction of creative talent that make Columbus a great place for businesses and our workers,” Akins said.

