Berardi + Columbus | A view of the proposed 19-story apartment building downtown from Bluestone Brothers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus real estate developer Bluestone Brothers wants to build a 19-story tower on Rich Street downtown.

The mixed-use building would feature structured parking, a floor of office space, 180 apartments and ground-floor retail – ideally a grocery store. There are also plans for a rooftop restaurant.

Stanley Lan, CEO of Bluestone Brothers, called Rich Street the “next frontier of downtown,” given its proximity to the restaurants and bars on both the 4th and Main corridors.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.