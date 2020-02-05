Columbus Business First

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
State News
U.S. & World
Black History Month
Coronavirus
Kobe Bryant Crash
Washington-DC
Daily Pledge
Politics
The Spectrum
Live Newscasts
Video Center
Ohio Lottery
Apps
Top Stories
Fifth Third shutters 25 branches nationwide, including one in Central Ohio
Columbus City Council found more money for the 2020 budget – here’s how it’s being spent
Spartacus star Kirk Douglas dies at age 103
Mobile home park investigated for release of raw sewage into Big Darby Creek
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Webcams
Weather Photos
Apps
Top Stories
Winter Weather Advisory overnight for wintry precip. & slippery weather
Top Stories
Winter Weather Advisory this afternoon and tonight
Top Stories
Tricky rollercoaster forecast for the rest of the work week
Spring-like weather today but wintry weather on the way
Spring-like weather ending soon with falling temps & rain
Another day of sunshine and mild temps in central Ohio
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Tokyo 2020
Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
NFL
NBA
Top Stories
Inside the Blue Jackets’ locker room
Top Stories
Werenski scores OT goal in Blue Jackets 1-0 win over Florida
Top Stories
Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio retires
Blue Jackets’ Wennberg out three-to-four weeks with injury
Super Bowl halftime show draws praise, tears from US Latinos
Dubois, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 4-3, sweep season series
Local 4 You
Remarkable Women
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Stuff the Backpack 2019
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Puppy with a Purpose
Shred It Day
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
This Week’s Circulars
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Free HIV & STD Testing from the African American Male Wellness Initiative
Top Stories
Taxes Don’t Go Away Just Because You’re Retired
Top Stories
Finding the Right Shoe Support Can Make All the Difference
Benefits of Botox and Why You Shouldn’t Let Anyone Practice on Your Face
The Paint and Expertise Makes All the Difference When Giving Your Cabinets a New Look
Ohio’s Hidden History, Honoring Black History
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
7
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Ada Ex. Village School District
1
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
Benjamin-Logan Local
2
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
Indian Lake Local School Distr
3
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
Jackson City Schools
4
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
Ridgedale Local Schools
5
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
Urbana City Schools
6
of
/
7
Closings and Delays
West Liberty-Salem Local Schools
7
of
/
7
Columbus Business First
Fifth Third shutters 25 branches nationwide, including one in Central Ohio
Columbus City Council found more money for the 2020 budget – here’s how it’s being spent
Beulah Park developer plans new event to show off $350M project after Parade of Homes cancellation
Historic Near East Side school building transformed into apartments
M/I Homes to build 170 homes in Nationwide Realty development
More Columbus Business First Headlines
Mount Carmel West redevelopment work to begin this spring
Construction to start soon on next piece of Grandview Crossing
Columbus craft brewer making hard seltzer, special beer for growing taco chain
Get a look inside BrewDog’s new Short North short-term rentals
Could L Brands separate Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works? Analysts weigh in
Wexner could be stepping down amid pressure
Oncology practice strikes deal with OhioHealth, plans new $9.4M cancer clinic in Dublin
Here’s where Hot Chicken Takeover is opening next
National bar and restaurant chain closing sites across Ohio, but not in Columbus
Why Columbus’ airport authority CEO says record passenger growth at CMH, Rickenbacker could be hard to sustain
Today's Central OH Forecast
Winter Weather Advisory overnight for wintry precip. & slippery weather
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Tokyo Olympics reach 6-months-to-go mark with some fireworks
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa