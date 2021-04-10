Columbus Bar fight leads to gunfire, injuries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A fight outside a Columbus bar has left two victims with gunshot wounds.

Columbus Police say it happened around 2:07 Saturday morning outside of a bar at 5999 E. Livingston Avenue.

Police say a 25-year old man retrieved a gun from his car and fired once in the air to break up the fight. The man and a 46-year old woman told police they were getting into their car to leave when someone fired at them.

The man was grazed by a bullet on the top of his head; the woman was grazed in the leg.

Police say the two victims began driving but crashed a few blocks away. The man was transported to a local hospital, while the woman refused medical attention.

