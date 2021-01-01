Liquor Control: Columbus bar cited for violating COVID-19 health orders

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Shakers Public House on Georgesville Rd. has been cited by Ohio Liquor Control for “improper conduct — disorderly activity.”

Liquor Control Agents report that about 80 people remained in the bar or patio areas on Dec. 31, after the 10 p.m. statewide curfew. The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew had been extended Wednesday by Governor DeWine. and is expected to be in place for the next three weeks.

Agents say they observed patrons not wearing masks and consuming alcoholic drinks around 10:45 p.m.

Under The Rules of the Liquor Control Commission of Ohio, improper conduct — disorderly activity include: “those that harass, threaten or physically harm another person including threats or other menacing behavior, fighting, assaults and brawls or any violation as defined by section 2917.11 of the Revised Code.”

The owners of Shakers Public House face a monetary fine if the Ohio Liquor Control Commission rules against them.