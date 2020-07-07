Columbus announces grants for summer youth programs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther and Council President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown announced 40 nonprofits will be recipients of $2 million in grant funds supported by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to expand summer camps and programming options for Columbus youth.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on working families trying to find positive, safe and creative outlets for their children this summer,” said Mayor Ginther. “I’m excited that the city was able to provide funding to nonprofit partners to help meet the needs of our kids during this public health emergency.”

Columbus received $157 million in CARES Act funding from the U.S. Treasury to be used for expenditures directly related to the city’s response to COVID-19. These funds are being allocated for direct response to COVID-19, human services and economic recovery.

The summer youth grant program aims to ease the challenges families currently face due to the public health emergency, address gaps in programming and ensure youth are supported during this challenging time. Funds will be administered through the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department and will support more than 25,000 Columbus youth.

“Our goal is to provide as much enriching and structured programming as possible for kids this summer,” said Council President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown. “I’m elated that we are able to partner with the nonprofit community through these grants to help meet the needs of kids and families in Columbus.”

Grant funds will support much needed supplies that encourage social distancing, such as cleaning supplies, masks and signage. Grant funds also will address the gap in programming due to COVID-related reductions in service. Programs include virtual and in-person summer camps that focus on school readiness, science and technology, arts and crafts, workforce development, financial literacy and much more. Nonprofit organizations that will receive funding include:

· A Kid Again

· All THAT (Teens Hopeful About Tomorrow)

· Asian American Community Services

· Boy Scouts of America

· Boys and Girls Club of Central Ohio

· Central Community House

· Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resource Center

· Columbus Children’s Theater

· Columbus Montessori Education Center

· Columbus Museum of Art

· Communities in Schools of Central Ohio

· COSI

· Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services (ETSS)

· Femergy

· Flying Horse Farms

· Franklin Park Conservatory

· Gateway Film Center

· Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland

· Glass Axis

· Godman Guild

· Homeport Ohio/Concrete Orkidz Foundation

· Kaleidoscope Youth Center

· LifeCare Alliance

· Lincoln Theater Association

· Lower Lights Ministries

· Maroon Arts Group

· Ohio State LiFESports

· Southfield Community Missionary Baptist Church(SCMBC)

· St. Joseph Montessori School

· The Art Mobile

· The Buckeye Ranch

· The Driven Foundation

· The First Tee Central Ohio

· The King Arts Complex

· The Masters Preparatory Academy

· Think Make Live Youth

· United Schools Network

· Warriors Karate Academy

· We Amplify Voices/Dick and Jane Project

· YMCA of Central Ohio