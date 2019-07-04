Colorado family finds bear trapped inside car

ASPEN PARK, Colo. (WCMH/CNN) — If you see a car a-rocking, don’t’ come a-knocking because it just might be a bear in there.

When Shane Materkowski and his parents heard a commotion outside just after midnight one night, they went outside to find one of their cars with the windows fogged up and rocking back and forth.

“At first, it was extremely shocking,” Materkowski told KCNC. “I thought there might be a couple in there.”

Instead, it was a bear.

Materkowski said the car’s doors were left unlocked and the bear had managed to open the doors but got stuck inside.

“He didn’t know how to get out, so he started thrashing the inside of the vehicle,” Materkowski said.

It took an hour for deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and staff from Colorado Parks and Wildlife to get the bear out of the car.

“It was kind of shocking to see how big he actually was once he was out of the vehicle,” Materkowski told KCNC. “It kind of makes me think of a clown car because he was so big sitting in this back seat of the car.”