Colder air returns in wake of major East Coast storm

The midday sunshine was just a tease, when we briefly enjoyed above-normal temperatures in the low to mid-50s under a rare sunny sky in central Ohio.

Low pressure over the lower Great Lakes is transitioning to an East Coast winter storm, which will pull in colder air and additional moisture, with a mix of rain and snow showers overnight into Monday. Some light accumulations are possible in grassy, hilly areas by the morning commute.

Temperatures overnight will dip into the low to mid-30s across the Buckeye State with increasing winds, driving the wind chill into the 20s. Highs on Monday will be stuck in the 30s, with a few flurries.

A serious ice storm in in progress over parts of Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey and southeastern New York that will turn over to heavy snow on Monday, with likely ripple effects on air travel.

Accumulations away from the coast will range from 5 to 10 inches from eastern Pennsylvania to New England, with locally heavier amounts in excess of a foot over central New York and the mountains of western New England by the end of the day.