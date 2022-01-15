WINTER STORM WATCH SUNDAY EASTERN HALF OF OHIO

High pressure will build in from the northwest, allowing skies to partially clear. A cold northeast wind and readings in the 20s in will make it feel like a typical mid-January day after a mild end of the workweek.

A storm developing in the southern Plains will drop south to near the Gulf Coast, before swinging back north Sunday along the eastern side of the Appalachians. A weakening low will drift northeast into eastern Kentucky, spreading a canopy of snow north of the Ohio River Sunday afternoon, mixed with freezing rain and sleet in the southeastern corner of the state.

The snow will become steadier and moderate Sunday evening through the middle of the night before tapering to flurries early Monday. Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with heavier totals in eastern portions of the state. overnight. Several inches are likely to accumulate making roads slippery across central Ohio, with heavier amounts in the eastern counties of the state.

Monday will be windy and cold with lake-effect snow showers and temperatures in the 20s.

FORECAST

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, brisk. High 30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 17

Sunday: Increasing clouds, snow late. High 36

Martin Luther King Day: Snow showers, blustery, cold. High 30 (24)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 35 (21)

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, shower possible. High 39 (29)

Thursday: Partly sunny, colder. High 27 (19)

Friday: Sunshine. High 25 (14)