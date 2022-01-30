Patchy clouds gave way to sunshine and more seasonable temperatures, as winds shift behind the passage of a weak clipper system early in the day. Temperatures will moderate a little to around freezing, then fall back into the teens tonight under mostly clear skies.

The beginning of the workweek will start off on the chilly side, under partly cloudy skies. Milder weather will arrive Tuesday, with temperatures climbing well into the 40s in a southwesterly flow ahead of a cold front that will bring an increase in clouds during the afternoon.

Look for the next chance for rain to arrive Wednesday as the front slowly sages southeast across the state. There is plenty of arctic air behind the boundary that will cause rain to eventually turn to a wintry mix and snow Thursday, followed by another cold blast at the end of the week.

Forecast

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun. High 32

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low 17

Monday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. High 34

Tuesday: Partly sunny, much milder. High 45 (22)

Wednesday: Rainy day. High 40 (36)

Thursday: Wintry mix to snow. High 33 (29)

Friday: Flurries, colder, clearing. High 24 (13)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 24 (3)