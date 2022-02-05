The weekend will be quiet and cold, with a little moderation Sunday. The welcome sunshine helped melt some of the snow and ice from pavement, but expect any slush to refreeze tonight, creating slippery patches. Temperatures will plummet tonight under mainly clear skies, with light winds, tumbling into the single digits, and a little below zero in the usual colder areas east of Columbus.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday with a slight warmup to near freezing in the afternoon. A weak cold front will cross the state Monday with little moisture to work with, while reinforcing the moderately cold pattern for a few more days.

As high pressure builds in during the beginning of the week, skies will be partly cloudy. A gradual shift to southwesterly winds ahead of a cold front Wednesday will bring more cloudiness and chance for snow showers, with temperatures rising a little above freezing. The next system that could bring any moisture will arrive on Friday with a few more snow showers.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 22

Mainly clear, frigid. Low 7

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 32

Monday: Clouds increase. High 33 (17)

Tuesday: Mix clouds and sun. High 29 (12)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers. High 35 (21)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 36 (25)

Friday: Snow showers. High 29 (22)