A cold front will slide east of Ohio, as temperatures slowly fall to the freezing mark after a soaking early in the day. Much colder air will return overnight, along with gusty northwesterly winds that will send the wind chill factor down to the single digits Monday morning.

A blast of arctic air will get us off to a cold start early in the week, followed by a midweek warm-up. High pressure will build in from the west, but clouds will linger on Monday with shallow moisture and very cold temperatures. High temperatures both Monday and Tuesday will top out in the mid-20s. Tuesday will be the coldest morning, as skies clear, with readings near 10 degrees.

A cold front will bring some cloudiness Wednesday, preceded by a southerly flow that will boost temperatures to near 40 degrees. The frontal passage looks to be dry. The next chance for moisture will arrive arrives ahead of a storm system late Friday that could bring a wintry mix next weekend, depending on the track.

FORECAST

Sunday: Brisk, colder, clouds lingering. Falling to upper 20s

Tonight: Cloudy, brisk, quite cold. Low 17

Monday: Cloudy, wintry. High 22

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold. High 27 (8)

Wednesday: Clouds increase, milder. High 39 (24)

Thursday: More clouds. High 41 (30)

Friday: Mostly cloudy, late shower. High 39 (27)

Saturday: Snow/rain mix. High 36 (30)