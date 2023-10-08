Much cooler air flowed into Ohio this weekend in the wake of a strong front, resulting in blustery conditions and generally cloudy skies, along with a few sprinkles. Temperatures only reached the mid-50s this afternoon and will dip into the low to mid-40s overnight.

A disturbance will keep clouds around tonight and Monday, with a few light showers and well-below-normal temperatures.

Skies will turn partly cloudy Monday night, followed by sunshine and more seasonable weather Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon highs edging back up into the low to mid-60s.

Showers will return later in the week with another frontal system and low pressure tracking across the Midwest and Great Lakes, lingering into the first part of the weekend..

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle, chilly. High 55

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, light showers. Low 43

Monday: Early showers, cloudy and cool. High 59

Tuesday: Sunny. High 62 (39)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 66 (40)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 73 (51)

Friday: Showers, breezy. High 72 (56)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 59 (51)