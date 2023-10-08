Much cooler air flowed into Ohio this weekend in the wake of a strong front, resulting in blustery conditions and generally cloudy skies, along with a few sprinkles. Temperatures only reached the mid-50s this afternoon and will dip into the low to mid-40s overnight.
A disturbance will keep clouds around tonight and Monday, with a few light showers and well-below-normal temperatures.
Skies will turn partly cloudy Monday night, followed by sunshine and more seasonable weather Tuesday and Wednesday, with afternoon highs edging back up into the low to mid-60s.
Showers will return later in the week with another frontal system and low pressure tracking across the Midwest and Great Lakes, lingering into the first part of the weekend..
Forecast
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkle, chilly. High 55
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy, light showers. Low 43
- Monday: Early showers, cloudy and cool. High 59
- Tuesday: Sunny. High 62 (39)
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 66 (40)
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 73 (51)
- Friday: Showers, breezy. High 72 (56)
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy, few showers. High 59 (51)