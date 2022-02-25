The wintry mix overnight created slick roads over northern portions of the state early this morning. A few snow flurries will linger through the day in a cold northwesterly flow behind departing low pressure over the Northeast.

Temperatures will be seasonably cold this weekend, with clearing skies as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will start off in the upper teens early Saturday, and only reach freezing or a little above that mark in the afternoon despite plenty of sunshine.

The high will move east Sunday, creating a milder southwesterly flow, allowing readings to rise to past 40 degrees. A few snow showers will fall in northeast Ohio Sunday night with a clipper system moving across the Great Lakes, but little moisture beyond some cloud cover will reach farther south.

Milder temperatures will prevail next week and dry conditions in the absence of any notable storms. A weak system will move across the northern part of the state Tuesday with some clouds. Readings will rebound into the 40s. A cold front will bring some clouds and slight cooldown Wednesday, but otherwise little in the way of significant weather.

Forecast

Friday: Cloudy, brisk, few flurries. High 32

Tonight: Clouds breaking, cold. Low 21

Saturday: Clearing, chilly. High 35

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy. High 41 (24)

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High 40 (23)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, mild. High 47 (28)

Wednesday: More sunshine. High 43 (28)

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 42 (25)