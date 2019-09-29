Clouds, spotty showers, then an early October heat wave

Clouds thickened ahead of a frontal boundary lifting back north, along with a weak upper-level disturbance crossing the state later today.

A band of showers has developed across northwestern Ohio, and a few light showers are possible in central Ohio this evening. Cloudiness held readings to the 70s, much below yesterday’s near-record high of 91 degrees–fifth time this month we have been 90 or higher.

September 2019 is running five degrees above normal, vying for the second warmest on record.

Another heat dome will extend from the Southeast to the Tennessee Valley early this week, bringing record heat Tuesday and Wednesday to open the month of October, with highs near or a little above 90 degrees.

An impressive dip in the jet stream will shift east across the Midwest late week, ushering in much cooler weather by next weekend that will feel like October.

Sunday: Cloudy, cooler, spotty showers late. High 78

Monday: Partly sunny, very warm. High 88 (68)

Tuesday: Summer heat. High 91 (69)

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, hot, humid. High 89 (71)

Thursday: Partly sunny, late storm. High 83 (66)

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, much cooler. High 67 (53)

Saturday: Partly sunny, crisp. High 68 (46)