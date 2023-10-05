High pressure along the Mid-Atlantic coast will provide one more unseasonably warm day, with a southwesterly flow. Clouds have moved in and will hold high temperatures to near 80 degrees, after four straight days in the mid-80s.

A frontal system crossing the Midwest trailing low pressure over the northern Great Lakes will push east to the Appalachians tonight, bringing showers and an isolated rumble of thunder through early Friday. A secondary cold front will arrive later in the day with a few additional showers. Temperatures will only reach the low 70s.

Much cooler air will in the wake of the front this weekend into next week. Sprinkles and chilly winds will prevail on Saturday for the OSU/Maryland game. Temperatures will only reach the 50s in the afternoon, after starting off in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be brighter, but still quite chilly, with afternoon readings in the 50s. A gradual warmup to more seasonal levels is expected next week.

Forecast

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain, rumbles by evening. High 81

Tonight: Periods of rain. Low 63

Friday: Early shower, some sun, showers late. High 72

Saturday: Clouds, shower, breezy, cool. High 57 (47)

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, crisp. High 55 (42)

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 59 (41)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 64 (42)