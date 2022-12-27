Clouds will linger through tonight in the wake of an Alberta Clipper and leftover shallow moisture. Temperatures continue to slowly moderate, reaching the upper 20s.

High pressure will build in from the west on Wednesday, providing some sunshine and above-freezing temperatures, allowing more snow and ice to finally melt.

Clouds will return beginning on Thursday, as a series of Pacific storms moving through the western states pull moisture north from the Gulf of Mexico. A mild southerly flow will boost readings into the low to mid-50s through New Year’s weekend, with periods of light rain and patchy fog.

FORECAST

Tuesday: Cloudy, chilly. High 29

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 24

Wednesday: Clearing, breezy, seasonal. High 38

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mild. High 47 (32)

Friday: Showers develop. High 50 (43)

New Year’s Eve: Periods of rain. High 53 (45)

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy, early showers. High 52 (45)

Monday: Mainly cloudy. High 50 (39)