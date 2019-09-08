Clouds, cool temperatures typical of early fall pattern

We’re enjoying a classic September weekend: times of clouds and sun, a light northwest breeze and low humidity.

A weak front sagging south and upper wave caused clouds to thicken, holding temperatures in the low to mid-70s. The air is too dry for anything more than very light showers or sprinkles across the northern half of the state.

Sunshine will return Monday after morning clouds lift, with temperatures pushing back into the seasonable low 80s. A southerly return flow behind high pressure shifting east will commence a summer-like stretch of days, beginning on Tuesday through the remainder of the week.

A couple of cold fronts will trigger scattered mainly late day storms Wednesday and again on Friday. Somewhat cooler air filters in next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, shower north. High 75

Tonight: Clouds early, then clearing. Low 62

Monday: More sun. High 81

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High 90 (65)

Wednesday: Clouds increase, warm, humid, few showers, storms. High 88 (68)

Thursday: Partly sunny, shower possible. High 88 (68)

Friday: Partly sunny, storm late. High 87 (67)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 81 (65)

Have a good day! -Ben