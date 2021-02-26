Clothes Donation: Help Nationwide Children’s Hospital fill its Emergency Clothes Closet

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Collecting items to help fill the Emergency Clothes Closet at Nationwide Children’s Hospital: That is the mission of the “Share Your Love” fundraiser and the volunteers for the Women’s Auxiliary Council at the hospital.

“It’s just giving from the heart and knowing that you and your group are making an impact to help the children at the hospital,” said Carolyn Gasiorek, a member of the Women’s Auxiliary Council.

The motivation that has driven Gasiorik to volunteer for Nationwide Children’s Hospital for nearly two decades.

“Every day, patients and their families might experience situations that cause their clothing to be damaged or if they’re in a trauma room, maybe their clothes have to be cut off, so they often don’t have other clothes available to them,” said Gasiorik.

The Emergency Clothes Closet at the hospital provides fresh garments for patients and families who arrive with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

“Or maybe there’s a child in the hospital that just needs an extra blanket or an article of clothing to help keep themselves warm,” said Gasiorik.

So, the Women’s Auxiliary Council has been collecting donations for the closet throughout February.

“Because we could set it up contactless, you know, we could set up some gift registries, people can just buy off of their computers. Items like sweatshirts, hoodies, sweatpants and gripper socks, so all the items we selected on the wish lists, represent those types of things,” said Gasiorik.

So far, they have collected close to 350 items for the Emergency Clothes Closet, but she says the need is year-round.

“Seasons come and go so they need different items for different seasons,” said Gasiorik.

If you would like to donate, items can be purchased through the following Target and Amazon registries.