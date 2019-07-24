Cleveland-area 5th grader dies after suffering asthma attack during baseball game

A fifth-grader at Lorain’s Toni Morrison Elementary School has died after suffering an asthma attack last Saturday, the school district has confirmed.

Officials say 10-year-old Za’Nobio Shaniuk’s death came from “the adverse effects from an asthma attack he suffered while playing the sport he loved—baseball.” A GoFundMe page set up in Za’Nobio’s honor states he “hit a home run like never before” during a championship game last Thursday before being rushed to the hospital.

The attack was apparently caused by sweltering heat, and Za’Nobio went into cardiac arrest and never regained consciousness. He died three days later.

“He had such spunk and was wicked smart,” Morrision Principal Dr. Bridgette Kaiser said in a statement. “Z was beautiful to say the least. He had so many talents and he will be greatly missed by many.”

The school says it will honor Za’Nobio “in the days to come” and is encouraging people to contribute to the GoFundMe, which has already raised more than $3,000. Funeral arrangements for Za’Nobio will take place this Friday at The Call Out Church of Almighty God on West River Road South in Elyria.

Calling hours will be from 10-11 a.m., followed immediately by a service. Attendees are asked to wear blue, Za'Nobio's favorite color.