Clearing the roads, ODOT, Columbus crews take to the snowy streets

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Road crews prepared for the snow to start sticking on central Ohio’s streets, highways, interstates, and state routes. The winter weather began as snow before turning to a rain-snow mix and back to snow.

Due to the above-freezing surface temperatures, much of the snow melted on contact with the roads. Crews made preparations as those temperatures declined throughout the day.

The City of Columbus Snow Warriors deployed 60 trucks to lay salt on some roadways in order to prevent them from freezing.

“Once we start getting accumulation, we’ll start dropping the plows and actually moving snow, and maintaining it in that fashion and keep things traversable,” said Frank Williams, the administrator with city’s Division of Infrastructure Management. “The big thing right now is we want to try to keep from any ice bonding to the pavement, and that’s what this coating of salt will help to do.”

According to a spokesperson, the Ohio Department of Transportation will have more than 200 trucks treating Central Ohio’s highways, interstates and state routes during the evening and overnight hours. Roughly 40 of those trucks will be stationed in Franklin County.

Those crews urge drivers to exercise caution when they see snow plows, by maintaining a safe distance from the trucks.

“Everybody wants to go home to their families at the end of the day,” said Jordan Parker, a driver for ODOT.

Crews from the city and ODOT will work extended hours until the roads are safe for travel.