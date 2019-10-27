Clearing and milder weather to start the week

The remnants of Tropical Storm Olga are moving through southeastern Canada, after delivering a soaking rain totaling more than an inch Saturday into early Sunday.

Drier air is moving in from the west, bringing a gradual erosion of persistent low clouds, with readings struggling to reach 60 in a chilly westerly breeze.

A little fog will form overnight as skies clear and the air goes to calm by morning, especially in southeastern Ohio. High pressure will build in from the west and sunshine returns for the beginning of the workweek, along with milder temperatures.

A couple of storms pulling out of the Rockies, with snow, will track toward the Great Lakes midweek, sending progressively chillier weather our way. Rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday as a frontal system at first stalls to our northwest, and then sweeps through the region on Thursday.

Rather chilly weather will follow for the start of November.

Tonight: Clearing, patchy fog late, light winds. Low 45

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 65

Tuesday: Partly sunny, mild. High 68 (47)

Wednesday: Showers likely. High 62 (49)

Thursday: Rain, breezy. High 57 (50)

Friday: Mix clouds and sun, chilly, shower. High 48 (39)

Saturday: Crisp sunshine. High 48 (32)