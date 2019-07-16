Clear the Shelters comes in about one month

One of the areas most popular pet adoption events in Central Ohio comes back to the area on August 17. The Clear the Shelters initiative is a day when animal shelters join forces with NBC4 to get pets adopted to loving homes.

Last year the Frankin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center (FCDSAC) adopted 163 dogs. This year the crew there hopes to top that number and will be open on “Clear the Shelters” day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A mixed-breed dog waits to be adopted at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. (Photo By Tony Mirones)

“This is a huge deal,” said Assistant Director Dwayne Young. “It definitely makes space for us to bring in more dogs, but it also creates more capacity for dogs that stay in the shelter.”

Young points to the time the staff and dogs get to spend together. When the shelter is at capacity, the staff is busy cleaning, feeding, and tending to the needs of the animals. When there are fewer dogs, the animals can be walked and socialized with enrichment activities. This ultimately benefits the animals.

The adoption process at the FCDSAC involves giving your name, address, and the type of dog you are interested in adopting. Basically, they will help you find a pet if the dog does not find you first.

A mixed-breed terrier waits to be adopted at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. (Photo By Tony Mirones)

“Sometimes you aren’t looking for a 100-pound dog or a small dog but you walk up and the dog jumps up and you guys gaze into each other’s eyes and you’re like, ‘That’s the one,'” Young said with a chuckle and a smile. “I often say that the dog finds their person.”

The FCDSAC wants to see you and your new family member stay together. To make that happen, the group has resources available like a food pantry, training, and veterinarians to help.

“We’re here to support and be a safety net for you,” said Young.

To find a Clear the Shelters shelter near check out our convenient map: