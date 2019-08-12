Missing Clark County teen found safe

UPDATE: Christopher is safe and back home.

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Christopher “Chris” Byers was reported missing at 4 p.m. Monday after leaving his residence on Upper Valley Pike in German Township.

Byers is considered an endangered runaway child due to his dependence on medication.

Byers was last seen on foot walking away from his home.

He is approximately 5-foot, 1-inch tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue/green eyes.

He was last seen wearing black pants, black high top shoes, and a red Nike shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the sheriff’s office at 937-328-2560.